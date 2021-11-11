Research Analysts Set Expectations for Extendicare Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXE. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.39.

EXE stock opened at C$7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$652.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.94. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.52 and a 52 week high of C$8.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.33%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

