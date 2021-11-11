Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issued By Piper Sandler

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CBTX in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CBTX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $740.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93. CBTX has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

