$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Commvault Systems reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT stock opened at $66.93 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.59 and a beta of 0.60.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

