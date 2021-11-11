$1.03 EPS Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FTI Consulting by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in FTI Consulting by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 79,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after buying an additional 77,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $143.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.77. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $102.70 and a 12-month high of $149.86.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

