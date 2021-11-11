Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT Raised to $16.50 at B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

CLDT stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $649.93 million, a P/E ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

