MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,898.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre reported impressive third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Increasing commerce and fintech revenues benefited the results. Solid adoption of MercadoPago and robust mobile-point-of-sale business contributed well to the total payment volume growth. Rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remained a tailwind. Also, strengthening online-to-offline offerings was positive. Additionally, robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios and rising penetration of managed networks were also tailwinds. The company remains optimistic about its fintech and logistics businesses. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts do not bode well for margin expansion.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.53.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,592.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,262.38 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,679.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,596.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

