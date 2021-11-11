Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Argus

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Argus from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.
Apollo Global Management stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $81.07.
In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $7,945,791.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,230,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,749,096 shares of company stock worth $110,198,556. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $5,229,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.
