Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Argus

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Argus from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $7,945,791.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,230,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,749,096 shares of company stock worth $110,198,556. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $5,229,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

