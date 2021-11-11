Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.40

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 519796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $143,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

