Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.40

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 519796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $143,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.