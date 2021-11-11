Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $137.01

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.01 and last traded at $136.81, with a volume of 31842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.91.

Separately, TheStreet raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.48.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

