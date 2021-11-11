Crew Energy’s (CWEGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Crew Energy stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

