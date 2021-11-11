Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from €7.14 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($9.41) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.79.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

