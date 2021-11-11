Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$19.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.84.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

