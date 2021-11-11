Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CPWHF opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Ceres Power has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.
Ceres Power Company Profile
