Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPWHF opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Ceres Power has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

