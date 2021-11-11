Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 290.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of VTNR opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.