B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Peabody Energy in a report released on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BTU. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.21. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock worth $27,306,910 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.