Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $253.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,716,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

