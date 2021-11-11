TC Energy Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.47.

TSE:TRP opened at C$62.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.11. The company has a market cap of C$61.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.11. TC Energy has a one year low of C$51.10 and a one year high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,465 shares of company stock worth $712,789.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

