StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.40

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 2687156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 566.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 35.4% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,242,000 after buying an additional 2,312,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 342.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 1,164,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

