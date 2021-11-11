StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.40

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 2687156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.
STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.
The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 566.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 35.4% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,242,000 after buying an additional 2,312,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 342.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 1,164,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
