Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.33. Leju shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 90,835 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,072 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Leju worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

