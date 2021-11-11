Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.33. Leju shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 90,835 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.
