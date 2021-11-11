Privia Health Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Privia Health Group in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $57,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

