Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TREX. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE TREX opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18. Trex has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trex by 54.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Trex by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.