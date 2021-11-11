Comparing Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and Elio Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 34.19 -$98.22 million ($0.26) -7.35 Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elio Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Elio Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elio Motors has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ideanomics and Elio Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideanomics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.49%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Elio Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Elio Motors Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc. engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

