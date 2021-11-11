Piper Sandler Comments on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of HOPE opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

