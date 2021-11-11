$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,059,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 154,394 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 267,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

