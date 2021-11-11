$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.
CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.
In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,059,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 154,394 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 267,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
