Brokers Set Expectations for Akumin Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Akumin in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Akumin in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.31. Akumin has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$4.98. The stock has a market cap of C$193.19 million and a PE ratio of -5.56.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

