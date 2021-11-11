Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for AdaptHealth in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 177,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 77,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

