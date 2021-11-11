Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) to “Buy”

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 29,502 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $634,588.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 21,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $472,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,418 shares of company stock worth $6,462,145. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the third quarter worth $130,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

