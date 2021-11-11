Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Hold

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. IMI has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

