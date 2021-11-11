Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Hold

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $151.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros. (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.