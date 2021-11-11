The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE GEO opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 467.0% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 540,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 563,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,773,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

