Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $180.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.00.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $139.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.41. The company has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,388 shares of company stock valued at $42,298,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.