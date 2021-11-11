Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

