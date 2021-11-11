Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADAP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $806.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.