Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

LBRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.81. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,137,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,546,769 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

