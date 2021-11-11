International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Cut to $44.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.40.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $49.70 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in International Paper by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in International Paper by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.