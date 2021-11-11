Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MarineMax, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for MarineMax in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE HZO opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 16.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

