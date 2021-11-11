Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.62.

DDOG opened at $188.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,348.48 and a beta of 1.05. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $197.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $19,269,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338,316.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,515,273 shares of company stock worth $371,233,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $1,760,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Datadog by 50.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 304.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

