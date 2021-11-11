Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.20.

TOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TSE TOY opened at C$48.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.32. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.55.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.