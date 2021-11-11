Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Pacific Land Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) – Analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Texas Pacific Land in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.04 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q2 2022 earnings at $13.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $52.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $52.35 EPS.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,339.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,258.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,426.51. Texas Pacific Land has a 52-week low of $530.00 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 2.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.