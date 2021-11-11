Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Cut by Analyst

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.50 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ECN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.70.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$5.57 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -539.02%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

