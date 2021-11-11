Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research report report published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $199.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.38.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

