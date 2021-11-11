Laurentian Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for IBI Group (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group (TSE:IBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

IBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.84. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$6.75 and a 12-month high of C$13.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$422.86 million and a P/E ratio of 28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

