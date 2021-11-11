Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $947.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will post sales of $947.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.56 million and the highest is $1.23 billion. Range Resources posted sales of $598.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. Range Resources has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $26.48.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Range Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Range Resources by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

