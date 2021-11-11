Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Darktrace (LON:DARK)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

DARK has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

DARK opened at GBX 599.50 ($7.83) on Monday. Darktrace has a 12 month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10). The firm has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of -27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 752.11.

In other Darktrace news, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 150,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36), for a total transaction of £961,139.20 ($1,255,734.52). Also, insider Gordon M. Hurst acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £149,000 ($194,669.45).

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

