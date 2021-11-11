Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,101.07

Treatt plc (LON:TET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,101.07 ($14.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,170.80 ($15.30). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,160 ($15.16), with a volume of 24,924 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Treatt in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Treatt in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,045.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,101.07. The company has a market cap of £693.32 million and a P/E ratio of 52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.05.

In other news, insider Tim Jones acquired 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 936 ($12.23) per share, with a total value of £24,860.16 ($32,479.96). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 2,500 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44), for a total transaction of £27,625 ($36,092.24).

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

