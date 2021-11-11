Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.93

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.93 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 30,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Gemfields Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Gemfields Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £163.63 million and a P/E ratio of -15.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.