Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.09. Cardero Resource shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 2,700 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Cardero Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)

Cardero Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States of America. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

