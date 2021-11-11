HSBC Upgrades Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) to Buy

Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLWHY opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. Woolworths has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Woolworths alerts:

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.