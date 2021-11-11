Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $34.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.