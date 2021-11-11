Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TIIAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Telecom Italia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Shares of TIIAY stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.